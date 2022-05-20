Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Renowned journalist Larry Madowo has resurfaced on social media after taking a long hiatus.

The top-rated CNN journalist left fans concerned about his whereabouts after avoiding social media for more than three months.

He was known to be very vocal on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where he aired his views on various topics.

The last time he had shared something on his Twitter account was back on February 7 saying “Lord, I see what you’re doing for other teams” and a post about Senegal’s victory in the Afcon finals.

On Friday, he made a comeback on Twitter where he shared a post about his delayed graduation at Columbia University.

“My in-person graduation from @Columbia was delayed by 2 years but it was still special. I came back to New York to confirm that my master’s in Business & Economics Journalism was real. It is & they haven’t changed their minds,’’ he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.