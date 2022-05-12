Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – It was not a lucky day for a notorious lady who has been drugging men and robbing them after she was caught red-handed.

According to reports on social media, she accompanied the victim to his house after merrymaking and drugged him, before walking away with his TV.

However, luck was not on her side after she was caught by the caretaker leaving the house and beaten like a burukenge.

A video shared online shows the lady begging for mercy like a toddler as the caretaker whips her mercilessly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.