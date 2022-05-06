Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – A woman shared before and now photos on Twitter to show what her and her man looked like before and now and it has grabbed the attention of users.

“How it started VS how it’s going,” the woman wrote as she shares side-by-side photos.

In the first photos, the man is seen looking ripped. In the second, his six packs was gone and has been replaced by a tummy pouch.

Twitter users reacted, telling her that her husband looked better before than now.

The woman responded, telling them that he is now more focused on taking care of his family than spending time at the gym.

See below.