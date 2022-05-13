Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – There was drama at the busy Githurai market after a lady was robbed under unclear circumstances.

The victim reportedly greeted a stranger and in the process, she was drugged and robbed.

Her purse which contained money and other personal documents was stolen, leaving her counting losses.

A video shared online shows the lady weeping as passers-by and traders in the market try to console her.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.