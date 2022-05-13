Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how her cousin ended his marriage one month after marrying a woman he dated for five years after discovering she’s an outcast (Osu).

According to @_Oluchy, her cousin didn’t ask any question before marrying his wife. She stated that a full breed marrying an outcast has consequences, and it’s not about new generation or old generation.

She tweeted;

So my cousin just called me from Abj telling me his newly married wife just left. A woman he’s dated for 5years and they recently tied the knot over there. Apparently he found out she’s an outcast (osu). Man didn’t ask questions, just went straight and got married

I asked him why he never asked when they were dating, he said he didn’t think she’d be one. Now a one month wedding has been dissolved just like that. See ehn asking your partner some questions before marriage is very important o.

Lol. A full breed marrying an outcast has consequences, it’s not about new generation or old generation. It is what it is. No matter how we package it. Even though it’s been nullified, it’ll be very difficult to let go. I didn’t make the rules, so don’t come here to insult me.

No one discriminates anyone. They can vibe, but can’t marry. That’s all. When y’all are done crying here, take an osu to your people for marriage, come back and tell us the outcome.