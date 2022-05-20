Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Blogger, Sisi Yemmie, has shared this bizarre story she heard on radio.

A man who spoke on one of the radio shows shared a story of how his mother killed his sister because her new husband complained so much about her.

According to Yemi, the man said the mum poisoned his sister and later confessed to carrying out the dastard act.

Her tweet reads;

”I just heard this guy on the radio say his mom killed his sister because his step father did not like his sister & was always complaining. So his mom poisoned her. You killed your child for a man???!!!

The mother confessed to her son later, so it’s confirmed gist. That she had to kill the girl cos her husband was stressing her so much over the girl staying with them.

Because the things people do in /for/ because of marriage dey scary.

“Save marriage” “save marriage”… is marriage the road to heaven???”