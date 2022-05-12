Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – An African TV correspondent, Jesse Tafida, has lost his wife, Mercy IIiya, twelve days after their wedding.

The couple got married on Saturday, April 30th in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, devastated friends, family members and colleagues of the journalist have taken to social media to mourn the new bride.

“What a life… Mercy Amarya ..so you are gone after 12 days of celebrating your wedding …I have been asking 1000 questions but I can’t find any answer to it. Jesse babana God comfort you and give you the heart to bear this unbearable lost. Am still at shocked!!!! May your soul rest in peace Mercy. Our Amarya is gone,” Amos Jesse wrote.

See photos of the lady and some messages from friends