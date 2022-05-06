Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 06 May 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how his friend’s fiancé called off their wedding which was slated for 8th May.

Narrating the dramatic incident that left friends shocked, the Twitter user revealed that his friend’s wife to be asked him to book a flight for her family members to attend their wedding.

However, he turned down her request and said he doesn’t have money to waste.

He offered to hire a vehicle for his fiancé’s relatives but she insisted they must travel by air.

She reportedly got mad and decided to call off their wedding.

Read the tweets.

