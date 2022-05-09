Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Some women have taken to Twitter to reveal how they discovered that the men they were dating are gay.

It began with a Twitter user writing:

“Very soon i will tell you of how my serious boyfriend of 2yrs was busy collecting his ‘best friend’ D**K, but for now let me fully recover from the trauma.”

This led to more women sharing their story.

See other tweets below.