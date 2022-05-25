Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY IN THE MINISTRY OF LABOUR

LABOUR SECRETARY/COMMISSIONER FOR LABOUR – ONE (1) POST

V/No. 4/2022

Basic Salary Scale Ksh.169,140 – Ksh.324,430 p.m. (CSG 4)

House Allowance: Ksh.80,000 p.m.

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.24, 000 p.m.

Leave Allowance: As provided in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the Government

Terms of Service Permanent or Local Agreement



Qualifications:

(i) served for a cumulative period of sixteen (16) years, three (3) of which should have been at the grade of Deputy Commissioner for Labour, CSG 6 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider public service or private sector;

(ii) a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines:– Human Resource

Management/Development, Law, Business Administration, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Statistics, Labour Relations or Industrial Relations from a university recognized in Kenya;

(iii) a Masters Degree in any of the following disciplines:– Labour Relations, Industrial Relations, Human Resource Management or Development or Planning, Law, Business Administration, Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Statistics, Labour and Development Studies, Public Administration or International Relations from a university recognized in Kenya;

(iv) a certificate in a Prosecution Course lasting at least One (1) month from a recognized institution.

(v) professional competence and conversant with Labour administration, Labour Laws and International Labour Organisation and Internal Organisation of Migration instruments, and the ability to integrate them to Kenya Vision 2030.

NOTE:

Possession of a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than Six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be considered an added advantage.



Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:–

(i) formulating labour policies;

(ii) implementing departmental programmes and policies on the administration and enforcement of Labour Laws;

(iii) handling matters related to International Labour Organization (ILO) and

International Organization for Migration (IOM), East Africa Community (EAC), African Union (AU), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) on matters related to Labour;

(iv) liaising with social partners, other arms of Government and relevant agencies on all labour-related issues;

(v) advising on negotiations and consultative machinery on social dialogue between employer and employee relations; and

(vi) advising on desirable measures to be taken for creating of employment opportunities, maintenance of industrial peace and development of labour market information systems for employment promotion.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal:

http://www.psckjobs.go.ke