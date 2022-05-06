Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Celebrity couple, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been pictured together in new loved-up photos.

The makeup mogul, 24, and reality star shared romantic snapshots that showed herself and the rapper, 31, enjoying a seaside stroll, with her arms around the Sicko Mode hitmaker’s neck while he held on tightly to her tiny waist.

Kylie and Travis, who have dated on/off since 2017, welcomed their second child together, a son, this past February.

In the photos, Travis was pictured shirtless in a pair of baggy blue jeans while Kylie rocked a curve-clinging white dress.