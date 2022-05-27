Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kutuny, has predicted how Deputy President William Ruto will be handled, should Raila Odinga win the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday when campaigning for MP Silas Tiren in Moiben, Kutuny urged Rift Valley residents not to discriminate against leaders from North Rift, who are not in Ruto’s UDA camp.

While giving an example of Raila, who was in opposition and now in government, Kutuny opined that should Ruto’s UDA party get a good number of elected leaders, then the probability of Raila looking for him after the August polls could be so high.

“We never voted for Raila Odinga but he is currently in government. You never know what might happen to Ruto tomorrow. In case he gets defeated and he will have more MPs in his UDA party (yellow), he will be the most sought-after leader than the other one in the green outfit (Martha Karua).

They will plead with him so that when the government wants to pass bills in parliament, he will help them. They will go after him, he will be like gold,” Kutuny said.

Kutuny is among Rift Valley leaders who are against Ruto’s presidency and they are supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.