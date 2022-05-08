Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of using Mt Kenya MPs to abuse President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For the past two years, leaders from the Mt Kenya region have been abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta in front of Ruto.

In a tweet on Sunday, political analyst Solomon Kuria said it is a big shame for Ruto to use Mt Kenya lawmakers to abuse his boss.

Kuria said particularly that DP Ruto has been allowing Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria to abuse the President in public forums.

“William Ruto vets and approves whatever Moses Kuria says. EVERYTHING! I told you a few days ago that Ruto gets satisfaction from insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta by using Tanga Tanga MPs from Central Kenya.” Kuria tweeted.

Uhuru who is retiring in August has maintained that those abusing him will not stop him from delivering what he promised Kenyans when he was elected as President in 2013 and 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.