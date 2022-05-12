Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A thief was recently caught breaking into an apartment and given food before being beaten thoroughly.

In a video shared online, the notorious thief, who is believed to be a leader of a gang involved in house break-ins, is seen being given Ugali and cabbages after he complained that he was feeling hungry.

The mob wanted him to get more strength so that they could discipline him properly.

“Si unasema uko na njaa. Kula chakula basi( You are saying that you are hungry. Eat the food,” a lady is heard saying in the video as the thief begs for forgiveness.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

