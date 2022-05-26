Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Kris jenner has told her daughter Kendall Jenner that it’s time for her to have a baby or to freeze her eggs if she isn’t ready.

Out of Kris Jenner’s 6 kids, Kendall is the only one who does not have a child.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 66, sat Kendall, 26, down for a conversation about childbirth.

She told Kendall it was “time to have a baby”.

Kendall responded that she wasn’t sure if she was ready.

Kris said: “I was just thinking maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby.”

Kendall tells her mother: “You keep telling me ‘you’re not getting any younger’ but guess what mom? It’s my life.”

Kendall adds: “I don’t know if I am ready yet!”

Kris replied: “Let me tell you a little fun fact: When you were born, I made your body inside my body.

“So, I made your eggs inside of me, that means I made your eggs. Every year that goes by your eggs go down a little bit.”

Kris then goes on to call Kendall’s doctor to ask about egg freezing.

The doctor said: “It would be a good time to freeze eggs. Listen, the younger you are the better the quality.”

Kris then tells Kendall following the call: “Alright. Well, I think we are unanimous. Have a baby!”

Kendall laughs and says, “no.”

In her confessional, Kendall said: “I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life.

“I’m still enjoying life on my own and I’m okay with that right now.”

Viewers have taken to Twitter to call out Kris for putting pressure on Kendall.