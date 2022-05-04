Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – KRG’s source of wealth has for a long time been a subject of discussion on social media.

At one time, blogger Edgar Obare alleged that he is among a group of notorious wash wash fraudsters who prey on unsuspecting Kenyans and foreigners and even leaked a video of him printing fake money in an apartment.

Although self-proclaimed Kenya’s richest musician claims that he has several thriving businesses that fund his lavish lifestyle, his ex-wife Lin Kiruthi has hinted that he is a fraudster through a cryptic message.

The cryptic message that Lin posted on her Instagram stories reads, “Imagine settling down with someone who can’t feed you or himself until he scams someone.

Netizens believe that Lin was referring to KRG in the post.

The two have been fighting on social media after parting ways.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.