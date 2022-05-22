Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got married legally last week in California, are set for their third and most lavish wedding in Italy.

On Saturday, May 21, the Kardashian/Jenner family had lunch on board Dolce & Gabbana’s luxury yacht in Portofino and sailed around the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney and Travis both coordinated in black.

Kourtney wore black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress bearing an image of the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue lace trim, black gloves and matching strappy sandals. Travis wore a full-length black robe.

