Monday, May 16, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally said “I do” just a month after they exchanged vows in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to the insider, the reality TV star and the drummer got legally married in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15, with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source tells PEOPLE. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Kourtney who rocked a white minidress and veil joined her husband Travis in a convertible and they drove off with a “Just Married” sign, as seen in photos in the slide below.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California less than a year of dating.

The couple, who are trying to have a baby together already have children with their exes. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.