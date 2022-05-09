Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has blasted Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing him of being a stumbling block to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

In a statement on Facebook, the second term Governor scolded Kalonzo for wreaking havoc in the Azimio Coalition and bringing conflicts that are threatening the unity of the coalition.

“It is clear Wiper was never in Azimio. Evidently, it has no intention of joining Azimio. Indeed it is methodically undermining Azimio. Up to now, the party has never campaigned for Raila in Ukambani,” Kibwana said.

Unimpressed by the latest tactics Kalonzo has employed in his heightened campaign to be Raila’s running mate by hook or crook, Kibwana called on the top Azimio leadership led by Baba and President Uhuru Kenyatta to act swiftly to salvage Azimio before it is too late.

Kibwana also faulted Kalonzo for the Sunday incident where his team at a church function demanded that without Kalonzo as a running mate, then they will not back Azimio’s presidential candidate.

He noted that the demands issued by Kalonzo’s allies amount to blackmail, adding that the leaders want to antagonize Raila with the Kamba community.

Kibwana’s warning comes barely hours after his friend and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua ditched Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.