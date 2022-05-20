Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has moved to set the record straight regarding the agreement that ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, signed with Deputy President William Ruto which has raised a lot of questions.

Speaking during an interview, Kindiki, who is the lawyer that drafted the controversial agreement, revealed that Mudavadi and Wetangula signed to deliver 70% of the Western Kenyan vote in order for them to be appointed as the Chief Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly respectively.

Besides, it is only upon the delivery of the 70% Luhya votes that Ruto will give Western Kenya 30% of his government.

“For the two parties (ANC and Ford Kenya), it was decided that should we reach a certain threshold of votes from areas where they have a massive following based on the opinion polls and past elections, then they can be assigned government responsibilities to a certain percentage.”

“That threshold was pegged at 70%,” Kindiki revealed.

In essence, Mudavadi and Wetangula will now have to struggle to bring at least 1.5 million votes from Western Kenya out of the 2.2 million vote block to Ruto’s basket, something that appears impossible considering past elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.