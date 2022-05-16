Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Tharaka-Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki is hurting after Deputy President William Ruto failed to pick him as his running mate and instead chose Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to deputize him.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki promised to announce his next move after losing the running mate position in Kenya Kwanza.

Even though he thanked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza Alliance members for the far he said he’d come, he promised to make a statement today over his next course of action.

“I am eternally grateful to all those who supported and vouched for me to be named the UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance deputy presidential candidate for the August 9, 2022 elections. Following the decision taken by my party and the coalition, I will make my official statement tomorrow (today),” Prof Kindiki said.

Prof Kindiki skipped Deputy Ruto’s event, where Rigathi Gachagua was unveiled as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST