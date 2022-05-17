Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday May 17, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has quit politics.

Kindiki announced his exit from active politics after Deputy President William Ruto shortchanged him over the running mate position in which he picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to deputize him after lying to the soft-spoken professor of law.

Speaking during a press conference at a Nairobi hotel, Kindiki stated that he would not defend his seat or vie for any political position in the coming election.

However, he said he still supports Ruto for president despite shortchanging him.

“I have decided to take a break from active politics starting August 10. After soul-searching, I have decided to remain in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. I have pledged my total commitment to support Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua and our party leader DP William Ruto.”

“I will continue to play my role in the campaign and subordinate myself to the leadership of the party including my competitor, who is now the deputy president-designate,” Kindiki remarked.

