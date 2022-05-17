Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Former Senate Deputy Speaker and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has quit politics after missing out on being Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

This is after Ruto picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua despite Kindiki having beaten him for the running mate slot.

However, Kindiki has vowed to die with Ruto even after rigging him out in the running mate slot to the utter surprise of everyone, including the DP himself.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kindiki stated that he will still campaign for Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua regardless of the atrocities they have committed against him.

At the same time, the soft-spoken professor of law noted that he does not want any political appointment as of now, although he indicated his willingness to serve the country in the future.

“I have decided to take a break from active politics starting August 10. After soul-searching, I have decided to remain in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. I have pledged my total commitment to support Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua and our party leader DP William Ruto,”

“I will continue to play my role in the campaign and subordinate myself to the leadership of the party including my competitor, who is now the deputy president-designate,” Kindiki remarked.

He explained that his decision to stay was influenced by his faith in the Kenya Kwanza team – noting that he would rather fail to score for a winning team than get a score in the losing team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.