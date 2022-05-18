Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki has finally come clean on the drama that unfolded during the unveiling of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in which he was conspicuously missing in action.

Until the unveiling, Kindiki was a formidable candidate in the race to be Ruto’s deputy and even beat Gachagua by far for the position in the secret ballot by Kenya Kwanza bigwigs only for the DP to rig him out.

Speaking during an interview, Kindiki confirmed that the 17 hours of deliberations to pick Ruto’s running mate ended on Sunday at 4 am.

According to Kindiki, they had agreed to meet on Sunday after the Sunday service for a press conference and his absence was not intentional as their opponents would want it to look like.

He said he went for a church service where he worships even as the DP and other leaders worshipped at the Karen residence.

Kindiki said the DP’s church service ended before his and by the time he was finishing his, the DP had already started addressing a press conference to unveil Gachagua.

He said he could not drive to the venue because he had already been late but said he passed the message to the DP that he won’t manage.

According to the Senator, he already knew that the DP had settled on Gachagua as his running mate.

“I already knew the decision and we had agreed that the announcement is made after church. However, there was a miscommunication and by the time I left the service, the announcement had started. I didn’t want to come late and cause a scene,” Kindiki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.