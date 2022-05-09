Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A Kisumu businessman and upcoming politician has gone missing after he was reportedly abducted by unknown people.

According to Haki Africa, George Odour Owino was abducted on Wednesday 4th May 2022 at night in Ugunja.

The following day, his abductors called one of his wives and asked for a ransom of Ksh 600,000.

They threatened to kill him if the money was not sent within 48 hours.

They also called his youngest wife with the same threatening message.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

Here’s a post by Haki Africa concerning the missing businessman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.