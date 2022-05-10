Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – A man from the Kisii community has been arraigned in court and charged with stealing Ksh 131 million from Family bank.

The court heard that the suspect, identified as Evans Nyamongo Bogonko, stole the money on diverse dates between November 13, 2018, and August 17, 2021, at Family Bank Headquarters in Nairobi.

The suspect, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Choi on Monday, also faced a second count of handling stolen property by receiving the money in an account in Thika branch.

He denied the charges and was released on Ksh 30 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 15 million.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

