Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Kisii High School Principal Fred Mogaka and his Deputy, Henry Mosioma, travelled for miles to look for a student who failed to report to school when Form One students were being admitted.

The needy boy who scored 379 Marks in KCPE, was forced to stay at home and look after his sick mother.

His ailing mother had no money to pay for his admission to the prestigious school, prompting him to skip the admission.

The concerned principal and his Deputy decided to trace the boy after he took long to report to school.

They found him in a sleepy village miles away from Kisii looking after his sick mother.

Netizens have celebrated the two teachers for their kind deeds and urged their fellow teachers to emulate them.

“These teachers are so special, how many can track the missing pupils admitted to their schools? If teachers can have such humanity then no child could be left out of school. These teachers must be appreciated and brought to light so that others can emulate their humane characters,” a social media user commented.

“Silent leaders whose good deeds will go unnoticed but the Lord God has them well documented,“ another one added.

