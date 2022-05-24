Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has defended the decision by Deputy President William Ruto to pick him as his running mate for the upcoming general election.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua, while likening the decision by presidential hopefuls to pick their running mates to a marriage where one decides who to marry, said the decision on who to deputize is a candidate’s personal decision.

“It is a personal decision by the presidential aspirant to seek someone who is well known, compatible, who shares the same ideals, with proven value for friendship … that is how I defeated Kithure Kindiki and the rest to be Ruto’s running mate,” Gachagua stated.

While admitting that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki had defeated him in the votes cast in search for Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate, Gachagua said he was picked because he was more compatible with the DP than Kindiki.

Kindiki had garnered 24 out of the 30 votes that were cast at Ruto’s Karen residence in Karen for the running mate position with Gachagua only managing 6 votes.

Kindiki comes from Mt Kenya East while Rigathi Gachagua hails from Mt Kenya West.

