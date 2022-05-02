Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta attacked his Deputy, William Ruto, on Sunday.

In his speech during Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, Uhuru, who appeared furious, said Ruto has been absent from the government and urged him to resign.

Reacting to the President‘s speech, Ngunjiri said the president was angry and unhappy that Ruto was cheered by mourners who converged on Friday at Nyayo Stadium, and on Saturday at Othaya Approved School during the final sendoff of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

The vocal lawmaker said that the remarks and anger was proof that the president has realized things are not in order.

“Yesterday I saw you, the president angry with what happened on Friday and Saturday, the writing is on the wall, Ruto said nothing, being cheered is the current mood of the country, you are now fighting with the wrong person since the DP did not take those people there,” Ngunjiri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.