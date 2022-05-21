Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – Kim Kardashian has filed a restraining order against a stranger who allegedly sent a slew of menacing letters containing death threats against her and her four children.

The reality star’s lawyer was in court on Monday to file a restraining order against alleged suspect David Resendiz, someone Kim says she’s never met, TMZ reports citing court docs.

According to the court docs, Kim claims Resendiz somehow got her home and business addresses and has sent more than 80 threatening letters.

The letters allegedly contained various death threats against Kim and her four children.

Kim says Resendiz made numerous false and delusional claims about her intimate relationships, TMZ reported citing court docs.

She claims the stranger made “disturbing sexual references about her in his letters.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star alleged that the man threatened to kill her in multiple letters.

According to the docs, Kim claimed that on April 25, she received a written bomb threat in a note delivered to one of her business offices. She said the letter is a “dead ringer” for the ones Resendiz has previously sent.

Kim said she’s scared for her and her family’s safety and believes if Resendiz’s letters go unchecked, he could harm or even kill her, the outlet reported.

Kim asked a judge to keep the stranger 100 yards away from her and her family as well as halt any form of contact with her.