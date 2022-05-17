Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has revealed the cover of its 2022 edition.

The cover features Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara, veteran model Maye Musk and recording artist Yumi Nu.

Kim graced the front magazine rocking her SKIMS brand for the cover.

Ciara looked stunning in her swimsuit.

In an interview with the magazine, Kim shared how excited but shocked she is to be on the cover at her age.

Kim said: “I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking, That was cool. That was cool!”

Kardashian says in a sit-down video interview for the new issue. “But I still didn’t think that I would ever— I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model.”

She adds, “And it’s always really young girls. I don’t wanna date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? Like, that’s crazy. I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

MJ Day, editor-in-chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement to People, “The journey we’ve been on — to break out of the mould the world put us in — may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim.

“Of course, Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically, and unapologetically through the noise.”