Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Kim Kardashian is celebrating her son Psalm West in a very special way after he clocked 3-years-old today.

The reality star and mother of four took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable pictures with the birthday boy from his lavish Hulk-themed party, which was held last weekend.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm,” Kim wrote alongside several photos from the recent bash, some of which featured Psalm’s siblings, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. “Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!”

Kim welcomed her fourth child Psalm on May 9, 2019, with her ex-husband Kanye west via surrogacy. They’re also parents to 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, and 3-year-old daughter Chicago.