Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Kim Kardashian has now apologized to her family over how her ex, Kanye West treated them during her 7 year marriage to the billionaire rapper and fashion designer.

Before she filed for divorce in February 2021, Kim faced social media call outs from Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

During a series of tweets in 2020 where he claimed she’d tried to force him into a mental health facility against his will, he publicly revealed some of his and Kim’s most personal and private information onstage at a political rally, when he claimed that they’d planned on having an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child.

Kanye also clashed with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. He branded the mother-daughter duo “white supremacists” and infamously called the matriarch “Kris Jong-Un,” before sharing a screenshot of his texts with Kris, in which he asked her if she wanted to “go to war” when she hadn’t messaged him back.

At the time, Kim defended Kanye, releasing a statement in July 2020 speaking publicly about his bipolar disorder for the first time. However, she has now apologized to her family saying she won’t let such behavior happen again.

In the latest episode of Hulu reality series The Kardashians, which aired on Wednesday night, May 25, Kim sat down with her family to address the way that Kanye has treated them over the years.

Kris tells Kim that she’s received a text from her “friend” warning her about the release of a new song from Kanye, which prompts concern given that at the time that the episode was filmed, the rapper had begun to publicly speak out against his and Kim’s divorce.

He continued to label the Kim his “wife” during an appearance on the Drinks Champs podcast and claimed he’d “never even seen” the legal papers, while expressing his annoyance at her for joking about the split during her Saturday Night Live monologue in October.

Looking uneasy, Kim says she’s received the message too, before reading it aloud to the group: “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song.” She goes on to speculate, “It means he’s talking mad shit about me and probably saying whatever.”

Khloé tells Kim: “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back, we take it on the chin.”

“You are the mother of his kids,” Kris notes, adding that Kim has ”done nothing but be great” to Kanye. She elaborates further in a confessional: “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us. Because one day your kids are gonna read all of it, and see all of it. And that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

Khloé then tells Kim: “The truth always prevails.” Kendall agrees, adding: “Karma is always gonna be on your side.”

Kim reassured her mom and sisters that she’ll “never stoop” to Kanye’s level. “I think that I will never stop being me,” she says. “All I can do is control how I react to something.”

She then goes on to address Kanye’s past treatment of not just her, but her family members too.

“I can’t control how he treats me, or how he’s always treated you guys,” she says. “I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

Kim admits: “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys.’”

“For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way — or myself.”