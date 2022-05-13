Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has admitted to having ‘panic attacks’ about finding her fashion identity after years of being styled by her now ex-husband Kanye West in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 41-year-old Kim revealed that she went to her first event without being styled by Kanye, who responded by telling her that her career is over, and also went on to compare the dress she was wearing to one worn by The Simpsons character Marge Simpson.

Recall, that Kim started styling herself in November 2021 for the first time in almost a decade and admitted that she felt a little insecure about it.

“I got to a point where I would ask [Kanye] for advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like, what do I wear?” Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim said she was “so nervous” to choose her own outfit for WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards. She opted for a faux leather look from her SKIMS x Fendi collection, which wasn’t “pre-vetted” per usual.

“[Kanye] called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kim revealed.

“That’s his love language is clothes,” she explained. “I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common.”

Kim added: “I’m trying to figure out, like, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself? I was always, like, The Kardashians with my sisters and then I was, like, Kimye. Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”