Monday, 23 May 2022 – A footage has emerged showing a grisly road accident involving a long-distance PSV bus and a Nissan matatu along one of the busy Kenyan highways.

According to a motorist who recorded the video on a dashboard camera, the Nissan changed lanes instantly and since the bus was on high speed, the driver had no option but to hit the Nissan from behind.

Some passengers were thrown off the windscreen, following the impact.

The motorist who witnessed the accident shared a video on social media and wrote, “I recorded this video with my dash cam. The Nissan instantly changed lanes and the bus being on high speed was unable to stop immediately hence causing the accident,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.