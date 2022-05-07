Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has been called out on social media after a video of kids swimming along Moi Avenue which was flooded after a heavy downpour went viral.

The busy street was turned into a ‘mini lake’ due to poor drainage after it rained heavily on Friday.

The kids were seen swimming in the flooded street, oblivious of the health hazard that they were exposing themselves to.

Poor drainage is a perennial problem in Mombasa CBD and Governor Joho has done nothing to solve the problem for the two terms that he has been the County boss.

Netizens accused him of using the County funds to entertain slay queens instead of improving the drainage in the town.

Cyprian Nyakundi posted the video on his Twitter page and captioned it “Mombasa where Raila cabinet hopeful Ali Hassan Joho has just been twerking on social media and spending county funds on Betty Kyallo and Natalie Tewa. Vote Baba and perish.”

