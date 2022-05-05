Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson secretly reconciled after their June 2021 breakup.

Khloe disclosed this in this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” The Good American co-founder admits in a confessional that she and the NBA player “just got back together” right before Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021.

She said;

“Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss.

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Khloe who gushed about her baby daddy, added that it’s “so fun” when he’s around and it makes her happy to see the joy on their daughter True’s face when they’re together.

The 37-year-old reality show star also said she’s “hopeful” about her future with Thompson, 31, because of how great they were getting along.

She added;

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are. And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Khloe broke up with the Chicago Bulls center after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she had slept with him months prior.

With the recent disclosure, it seems they were dating again when news broke in December 2021, two months after Kourtney’s engagement, that fitness model Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his child.