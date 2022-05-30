Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge blow after Kesses Member of Parliament, Swarup Mishra, revealed his preferred presidential candidate in August.

Initially, Mishra had said he was supporting Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya alliance and was even campaigning for the coalition in Kesses.

However, on Monday, Mishra took a sharp about-turn and said after listening to the ground he has realized that Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto is the man whom the Kesses electorate wants him to support for the presidency in August.

“Ruto is a good leader and I urge voters from Kesses to elect me as their MP and vote for Ruto as our Fifth President. Ruto is a man of honour with leadership qualities that our country needs,” Mishra stated.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since he has been using Mishra as his campaign point man in Rift Valley which happens to be the political bedroom of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST