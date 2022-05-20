Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – City Lawyer and Political commentator, Ambrose Weda, has predicted that Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are likely to win the August presidential contest.

Speaking during an interview, Weda claimed that Kenyans are likely to elect thieves and looters come August since voters tend to elect leaders with integrity issues.

He noted the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in the 2013 General Election when they were facing criminal charges at The Hague fashioned down chapter six of the Kenyan Constitution.

Weda said this paved the way for the voters to believe in electing not only thieves but also the corrupt.

“The 2013 Uhuru decision is still there. It had the effects of watering down the Chapter Six but it is still there unless it is set aside.”

“The ultimate person is the Wanjiku. Interestingly, the Wanjiku (voters) all over the world love their thieves and the corrupt,” Weda said.

He further advised those seeking various elective seats in this year’s General Election to do what the voters want for them to be elected.

“Any person who is running must be wise and what is wisdom? Do what Wanjiku wants to become elected.”

“That moral question Wanjiku put it there in Chapter six of the Constitution their sons and daughters whittled it down and they cheered,” Weda added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.