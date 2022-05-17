Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – A naïve Kenyan lady is regretting sending her nudes to a white man she met online after he blackmailed her.

The cunning man, who reportedly lives in the UK, approached her online and they became friends.

They then started exchanging nudes and doing video calls, not knowing that the man had ill intentions.

He suddenly started changing numbers and recently, someone called her with a strange number and sent her all the nudes that she had exchanged with the mzungu.

The anonymous person threatened to leak the photos online if she fails to send him Ksh 50,000.

This is what she wrote to a popular social media personality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.