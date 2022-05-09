Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A Kenyan model has taken to Twitter to air her grievances after multibillion beverage company, Coca-Cola, used her image to advertise its products without pay.

She alleged that the image has been used on billboards for over 10 years and still, she has not gotten her dues.

She got the advertising deal through an agency and the contract stated that the image should be used for only two years.

However, the company has continued to splash her image on billboards across East Africa for over 10 years without paying her.

This is what she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.