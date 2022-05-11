Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party may now be rethinking their decision to dump Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after they were treated as lepers at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence.

The drama started when Garissa Town MP Aden Duale dramatically pulled Kilifi PAA gubernatorial candidate, Lawyer George Kithi, from the podium during a press conference where Ruto was unveiling his coalition’s latest signing – Governor Amason Kingi.

In video footage, Duale is captured pulling back Lawyer Kithi as he attempted to strategically position himself next to DP Ruto to the utter surprise of Kingi who thought he had escaped harassment and disrespect in Azimio only to land in the same problems in Kenya Kwanza.

Kithi’s move could have been informed by the positioning of his competitor, Aisha Jumwa, who was strategically behind the DP.

Duale’s actions triggered varied reactions as those allied to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya said the Kenya Kwanza is not for commoners as it has always been portrayed by DP Ruto.

Some questioned why Governor Kingi could not protect his candidate even after dumping Azimio on grounds there was no respect for smaller parties.

“Amason Kingi says he joined UDA to protect coastal people. Yet he couldn’t protect George Kithi from being humiliated by Duale. Kithi is PAA’s gubernatorial candidate for Kilifi. If Kingi can’t protect his classmate, friend, lawyer and PAA member, how can he protect a stranger?” Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said on Twitter.

Others, however, defended the Garissa Town MP for restoring protocol at the DP’s press conference.

