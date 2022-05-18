Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Disquiet has rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza in the coastal region after it emerged that Raila Odinga’s Azimio may actually win in the region come August.

Addressing the press yesterday, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa blamed Ruto for giving Raila an edge in the coastal race by appointing a ‘failure’ in the person of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as one of the Kenya Kwanza coordinators in the county.

She claimed that Kingi’s poor record at the helm of the county in the last 10 years threatened to dent Ruto’s popularity in the coastal region.

As a result, Jumwa demanded that Kingi undertakes a cleansing process with county residents before he could embark on executing the role bestowed on him; otherwise, Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza will be dead in the water.

“We note with great concern that his bad record as county chief will affect the popularity of UDA in the county unless he starts sanitizing himself with the people of Kilifi. UDA coordinator for Kilifi County is Aisha Jumwa and will be assisted by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.”

“Communities in Kilifi still have concerns on how Kingi executed his mandate as the governor of this county. For this reason, in order to consolidate the votes Deputy President William Ruto was going to get in Kilifi, we ask him to start making inroads in Kilifi while sanitising himself,” the vocal MP stated.

At the same time, Jumwa accused Governor Kingi of attempting to convert the county into a Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) Zone.

This comes even as Ruto ruled out the zoning of any kind in Kenya Kwanza.

“There will be no zoning in the county played a very big role in ensuring that Kingi joins Kenya Kwanza, so I know that there is nothing new he is bringing in. Kilifi as I know it is a UDA zone: six wheelbarrows,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.