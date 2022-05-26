Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Supermodel Kate Moss has debunked claim of her ex Johnny Depp “pushing her down the stairs”.

The surprise witness called by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star during the final week of his $100million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared in court via a video link.

Moss told the court she lives in London but is testifying from Gloucestershire. The supermodel also confirmed she dated Johnny Depp from 1994 to 1997.

During her testimony, she refuted allegations brought up by Heard. The actress had claimed that she felt connected to Moss due to a rumor that Depp pushed her down the stairs when they were dating back in the 1990s.

Heard added that she she was reminded of the alleged stairs incident in 2015 at her Los Angeles apartment when Depp allegedly tried to punch her sister Whitney. She said;

“I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

Moss said;

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain.

“He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When asked if Depp pushed her down the stairs she replied “no”. She continued:

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.” Moss added she has never testified in a court case before.

Depp is suing Heard for $50million (£40million) over an article in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Heard did not name Depp in the article, but he claims it has cost him acting roles.

During his time on the stand, Depp was asked what it was like to have listened to the claims made by Amber Heard during her testimony. After a long pause, he told the court: “Insane.”

He continued;

“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one just simply has to because it’s gotten out of control.

“Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all… false. All false.

“I wanted… No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us, but I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out.”

Heard and Depp’s marriage lasted from 2015 to 2016. But the 35-year-old star of the Aquaman films has countersued for $100million.

Previously the pair had reached an out-of-court divorce settlement in August 2016.