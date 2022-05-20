Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Martha Karua’s popularity seems to be rising after Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga nominated her to be his running mate on Monday.

A journalist from KTN went to Githurai and conducted a poll on live TV to ascertain who is popular between Martha Karua and Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

The residents were urged to vote between the two leaders and when the votes were counted, Karua beat Gachagua hands down.

Martha Karua’s supporters erupted in joy after the votes were counted as Gachagua’s supporters were covered in shame.

A recent poll by TIFA revealed that if elections were held today, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua would get 39 percent of the votes compared to William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua’s 35 percent.

Watch the video from Githurai.

