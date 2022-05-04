Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh is back in the country after completing his tour of Europe.

Samidoh has been touring different countries in Europe for almost a month to entertain his fans.

He landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) today and his baby mama Karen Nyamu went to pick him up, sparking reactions on social media.

Netizens questioned why his wife Edday Nderitu was absent.

Samidoh’s affair with Karen Nyamu has always caused a public debate.

At one time, Nyamu accused Samidoh of assaulting her and shared a video showing her bruised face.

She alleged that the singer stormed her house in the middle of the night and assaulted her after suspecting that another man had flown her secretly to Mombasa for a vacation.

They later reconciled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.