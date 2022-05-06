Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has finally revealed the candidate who will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Although the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance has formed a panel to interview candidates interested in being Raila Odinga‘s running mate, Kibicho, who has President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s ear, said the ‘deep state’ and the government has already settled on the candidate who will deputise Raila.

Kibicho made the comments on Thursday evening when he met Kirinyaga County leaders at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri were among those who attended the meeting.

While addressing the crowd, Kibicho told the leaders that Azimio–One Kenya alliance has already settled on Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s deputy and it is only a matter of time before the announcement is made public.

“We know she is our incoming Deputy President,” Kibicho said.

