Tuesday, 31 May 2022 – State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena attended a friend’s wedding over the weekend and shared the photos on her Instagram page.

The former TV girl almost looks unrecognizable.

The sudden weight gain has left her with a bigger body frame.

Her chubby cheeks have also dissolved her youthful looks.

Dena’s drastic weight gain was a subject of discussion last year.

She appeared in public after a long time and Kenyans were surprised by the sudden weight gain.

She was trolled after her photos went viral but while responding to the trolls, she said that she is unbothered by those monitoring her weight.

See her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.