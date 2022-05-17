Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Julia Fox headed to the grocery store in her underwear.

The actress turned heads wearing a black cotton bra and underwear paired with a denim blazer, knee-high boots and a denim purse, all from Alexander Wang.

Photos of her shopping in her underwear went viral and she defended herself.

“I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol,” she joked on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 16.