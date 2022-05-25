Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign committee has claimed they were defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

TMZ reported that Kanye’s campaign committee filed a letter with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday May 24. In the letter, they alleged that someone who had access to the campaign funds stole the money to pay off credit bills.

The committee said someone who was not affiliated with the campaign took $3,999 in total through three separate transactions that were made between December 2021 and February 2022.

It read;

“It has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation.

“After investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pay his own credit card.”

The latter later adds that Kanye was not reimbursed by the First Bank of Wyoming, where the campaign’s account was held, for the allegedly stolen funds.

It added;

“The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment.”

The outlet also reported that the FEC was first to flag the seemingly fraudulent activity. No arrests have reportedly been made and West’s former committee is working with the FEC to gather more information.

West announced he was running for president in July 2020 under the newly formed “Birthday Party.”

Leading up to Election Day, he even took out an ad in the New York Times, which was paid for by the Kanye 2020 campaign.

The open letter, titled “Dear Future,” was meant to show how the “Jesus Walks” rapper “envisions the future of America should be.”

Despite getting on the ballot in a handful of states, Kanye failed to qualify for most states’ ballots and earned a total of just 66,636 votes.

On Nov. 4, 2020, West conceded the presidential election after failing to get enough votes.